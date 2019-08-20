16633 Frontenac Terr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

4 Bed 3 Bath - Rambler in Derwood - Minutes From Shady Grove Metro and ICC - This fantastic brick and stone rambler is located in sought after Parkside Estates!



The main floor features hardwood floors throughout. Located on the main level is the eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, dining area, living room, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with shower, 3 more bedrooms, and a full hallway bathroom with tub.



In the walk-out basement is a family room with wall to wall carpeting and gas fireplace, a large storage room, and a huge utility room/workshop area with washer and dryer.



Outside is a driveway, carport, and spacious deck overlooking the nicely landscaped back yard.



Best of all, this home is just 2 miles to the Shady Drive Metro (Red Line) with easy commuter access to 370/270, and the ICC!



Lease Terms:

*50 application fee required

*1-month security deposit required

*Minimum 1-year lease

*No pets

*No smoking inside the property

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities (Water, Gas, and Electric)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2407828)