Redland, MD
16633 Frontenac Terr
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

16633 Frontenac Terr

16633 Frontenac Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

16633 Frontenac Terrace, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
4 Bed 3 Bath - Rambler in Derwood - Minutes From Shady Grove Metro and ICC - This fantastic brick and stone rambler is located in sought after Parkside Estates!

The main floor features hardwood floors throughout. Located on the main level is the eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, dining area, living room, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with shower, 3 more bedrooms, and a full hallway bathroom with tub.

In the walk-out basement is a family room with wall to wall carpeting and gas fireplace, a large storage room, and a huge utility room/workshop area with washer and dryer.

Outside is a driveway, carport, and spacious deck overlooking the nicely landscaped back yard.

Best of all, this home is just 2 miles to the Shady Drive Metro (Red Line) with easy commuter access to 370/270, and the ICC!

Lease Terms:
*50 application fee required
*1-month security deposit required
*Minimum 1-year lease
*No pets
*No smoking inside the property
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities (Water, Gas, and Electric)

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16633 Frontenac Terr have any available units?
16633 Frontenac Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 16633 Frontenac Terr have?
Some of 16633 Frontenac Terr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16633 Frontenac Terr currently offering any rent specials?
16633 Frontenac Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16633 Frontenac Terr pet-friendly?
No, 16633 Frontenac Terr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 16633 Frontenac Terr offer parking?
Yes, 16633 Frontenac Terr offers parking.
Does 16633 Frontenac Terr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16633 Frontenac Terr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16633 Frontenac Terr have a pool?
No, 16633 Frontenac Terr does not have a pool.
Does 16633 Frontenac Terr have accessible units?
No, 16633 Frontenac Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 16633 Frontenac Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16633 Frontenac Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16633 Frontenac Terr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16633 Frontenac Terr has units with air conditioning.
