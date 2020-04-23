7207 Havre Turn

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Renovated 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family home in Upper Marlboro! - Renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath Rancher style single family home in Upper Marlboro! Enjoy a spacious living room and sunny eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile flooring and large pantry closet. Brand new beautifully tiled full bath. The three large bedrooms have ample closet space and lots of natural light. This home has new laminate hardwood flooring and has been freshly painted throughout. Enjoy the convenience of onsite laundry and plenty of storage. Spend time outdoors on the private deck - perfect for outdoor dining, relaxing or entertaining. Off-street parking available on extended driveway. Off Rt. 301 and minutes to Andrews Air Force Base. Strong rental history is a must. Easy online application. Call today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE5667439)