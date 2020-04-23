All apartments in Queensland
7207 Havre Turn
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

7207 Havre Turn

7207 Havre Turn · No Longer Available
Location

7207 Havre Turn, Queensland, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family home in Upper Marlboro! - Renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath Rancher style single family home in Upper Marlboro! Enjoy a spacious living room and sunny eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile flooring and large pantry closet. Brand new beautifully tiled full bath. The three large bedrooms have ample closet space and lots of natural light. This home has new laminate hardwood flooring and has been freshly painted throughout. Enjoy the convenience of onsite laundry and plenty of storage. Spend time outdoors on the private deck - perfect for outdoor dining, relaxing or entertaining. Off-street parking available on extended driveway. Off Rt. 301 and minutes to Andrews Air Force Base. Strong rental history is a must. Easy online application. Call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5667439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7207 Havre Turn have any available units?
7207 Havre Turn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queensland, MD.
What amenities does 7207 Havre Turn have?
Some of 7207 Havre Turn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7207 Havre Turn currently offering any rent specials?
7207 Havre Turn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7207 Havre Turn pet-friendly?
No, 7207 Havre Turn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queensland.
Does 7207 Havre Turn offer parking?
Yes, 7207 Havre Turn offers parking.
Does 7207 Havre Turn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7207 Havre Turn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7207 Havre Turn have a pool?
No, 7207 Havre Turn does not have a pool.
Does 7207 Havre Turn have accessible units?
No, 7207 Havre Turn does not have accessible units.
Does 7207 Havre Turn have units with dishwashers?
No, 7207 Havre Turn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7207 Havre Turn have units with air conditioning?
No, 7207 Havre Turn does not have units with air conditioning.

