Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:59 PM

9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY

9720 Beman Woods Way · No Longer Available
Location

9720 Beman Woods Way, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home to spacious and private "Prescott at Avenel" on quiet cul-de-sac. Enter into 2-story foyer w/ high ceilings & hardwood floors throughout main level. Four bedrooms and three full bathrooms upstairs. Large terrace outside of main level. Well maintained gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining with brand new Quartz counters, kitchen island, butlers pantry and brand new backsplash. New tile in master bathroom and paint on the main level. HOA covers landscaping (Spring and Autumn cleaning), Avenel security, Gated Community, Snow removal, Road maintenance, and use of Swimming Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY have any available units?
9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY have?
Some of 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY offers parking.
Does 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY has a pool.
Does 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY have accessible units?
No, 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
