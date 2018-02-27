9720 BEMAN WOODS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome home to spacious and private "Prescott at Avenel" on quiet cul-de-sac. Enter into 2-story foyer w/ high ceilings & hardwood floors throughout main level. Four bedrooms and three full bathrooms upstairs. Large terrace outside of main level. Well maintained gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining with brand new Quartz counters, kitchen island, butlers pantry and brand new backsplash. New tile in master bathroom and paint on the main level. HOA covers landscaping (Spring and Autumn cleaning), Avenel security, Gated Community, Snow removal, Road maintenance, and use of Swimming Pool.