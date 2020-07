Amenities

Great colonial in the heart of the Potomac Village with all the amenities the Village has to offer! Walk to restaurants, food markets and delicatessen stores. This home boasts four very large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, all hardwood floors, two fireplaces. Wonderful space for entertaining and family living. So close to the elementary school! Ride On at your door. Two year minimum lease please.