Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

9441 Turnberry Drive

9441 Turnberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9441 Turnberry Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
List Agent Mary Sokhor Long and Foster: Beautiful & Spacious end unit town home on the golf course with incredible views, features 2 story foyer with curved staircase, 2 level covered porch overlooking golf course, granite counters, hardwood floors ....located in Avenel community. No Large pet please, longer term lease available, minutes to DC and airport. $55 processing fee/adult. Interior Features: Breakfast Area, Chair Railings, Curved Staircase, Dining Area, Kitchen - Country, Kitchen - Gourmet, Master Bath(s), Upgraded Countertops, Wet/Dry Bar, Wood Floors, 1 Fireplace(s), Mantel(s), Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Freezer, Refrigerator, Trash Compactor, Washer, Accessibility Features: None, Window Features: Double Pane, Main Floor Laundry Contact Jon Tobery Long and Foster - Cell:240-367-6366 - Office:202-944-8400 - Email:jon.tobery@lnf.com

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/potomac-md?lid=12210805

(RLNE4871797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9441 Turnberry Drive have any available units?
9441 Turnberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 9441 Turnberry Drive have?
Some of 9441 Turnberry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9441 Turnberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9441 Turnberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9441 Turnberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9441 Turnberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9441 Turnberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9441 Turnberry Drive offers parking.
Does 9441 Turnberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9441 Turnberry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9441 Turnberry Drive have a pool?
No, 9441 Turnberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9441 Turnberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 9441 Turnberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9441 Turnberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9441 Turnberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9441 Turnberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9441 Turnberry Drive has units with air conditioning.
