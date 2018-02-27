8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY

Amenities

EASY TO SEE THIS HOUSE! Light, bright and cheerful, this freshly painted townhouse with new carpeting is located just off River Road near Seven Locks. Convenient to so much, this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is located in the sought-after Riverhill neighborhood. The front stairs will take you to the main living area where you will find the living room, dining room, den, powder room, kitchen and outdoor brick patio. New range, dishwasher and disposal complete the spotless kitchen, where there is a butler's bar with built-in wine storage. The east facing bay windows in the living room allow lots of sunlight and warmth, while the west facing patio door and fireplace in the den bring late day light and coziness. Take the stairs to the carpeted second floor where you will find 2 guest bedrooms, a shared full bathroom, linen closet, laundry room with utility sink and spacious owner's suite with loft. The grand owner's suite has 2 walk-in closets, a very large bathroom with separate shower, jetted tub, dual sink vanity and linen closet. Within the owner suite, go up a flight of stairs to the large, open loft with a cedar lined closet, fireplace, and skylight. The carpeted lower level boasts a large rec room with stone hearth fireplace, wet bar, full bathroom, storage closets and garage access. It's hard to imagine a nicer way to begin Spring 2020 than to move into this wonderful home.