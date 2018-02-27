All apartments in Potomac
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:35 PM

8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY

8021 Quarry Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

8021 Quarry Ridge Way, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
EASY TO SEE THIS HOUSE! Light, bright and cheerful, this freshly painted townhouse with new carpeting is located just off River Road near Seven Locks. Convenient to so much, this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is located in the sought-after Riverhill neighborhood. The front stairs will take you to the main living area where you will find the living room, dining room, den, powder room, kitchen and outdoor brick patio. New range, dishwasher and disposal complete the spotless kitchen, where there is a butler's bar with built-in wine storage. The east facing bay windows in the living room allow lots of sunlight and warmth, while the west facing patio door and fireplace in the den bring late day light and coziness. Take the stairs to the carpeted second floor where you will find 2 guest bedrooms, a shared full bathroom, linen closet, laundry room with utility sink and spacious owner's suite with loft. The grand owner's suite has 2 walk-in closets, a very large bathroom with separate shower, jetted tub, dual sink vanity and linen closet. Within the owner suite, go up a flight of stairs to the large, open loft with a cedar lined closet, fireplace, and skylight. The carpeted lower level boasts a large rec room with stone hearth fireplace, wet bar, full bathroom, storage closets and garage access. It's hard to imagine a nicer way to begin Spring 2020 than to move into this wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY have any available units?
8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY have?
Some of 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY offers parking.
Does 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY have a pool?
No, 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8021 QUARRY RIDGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

