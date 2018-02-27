All apartments in Potomac
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE

7823 Pearson Knoll · No Longer Available
Location

7823 Pearson Knoll, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Vacant and ready to be occupied immediately! Rare and gorgeous elevation Brown Stone Townhome at Park Potomac! What a great location bordering I-270, Montrose Rd. & Seven Locks Rd. Harris Teeter, Life Time Gym, restaurants and shops around the corner adjacent to Park Potomac community. This gorgeous home probably is the best-decorated home in the community. All 4 levels finished with an elevator serving all levels. Extra-large attached 2 car garage is accessible from the rear alleyway and there is a wheelchair lift to the entry door. The kitchen & family room open combination is great for entertainment. The master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub and steam shower! Loft living is at best with a vaulted ceiling with attractive beams and a bedroom with a full bath, and a large terrace for outdoor living! The main entry-level has a bedroom and an office/den is great for a home office separated from the rest of the living space above. The front of the house is very serene with trees and shrubbery and the sidewalks. Great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE have any available units?
7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE have?
Some of 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE offers parking.
Does 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE have a pool?
No, 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE have accessible units?
Yes, 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE has accessible units.
Does 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

