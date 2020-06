Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious light-filled Town home with Pergo floors on main level, Living room w/access to private fence, rear yard & flagstone patio, separate dining room and 1st. floor powder room. Updated Kitchen with breakfast area and bay window. Three bedrooms on the second floor, Master bedroom w/dressing area & updated bath. Two bedrooms share a renovated full bath in the hallway. Renovated basement w/fireplace. READY TO BE SHOWN AFTER JUNE 13, 20.