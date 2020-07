Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Spacious TH in high-demand Inverness Ridge. Newer stainless steel KIT appls, luxury vinyl wood-look floors on the main lvl. No fuss deck with relaxing view! Front and backyard mowing included (paid by owner). EZ COMMUTE! Churchill High district. Walk to chic Cabin John shops & fancy Lifetime Fitness! Bus stop right in front of the HOA entrance. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Tenant must secure renter's insurance policy prior to move-in.