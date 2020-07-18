All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 11941 GOYA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
11941 GOYA DR
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

11941 GOYA DR

11941 Goya Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

11941 Goya Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Here is your opportunity to rent a wonderfully maintained spacious 3 level colonial home located in the desired Willerburn subdivision. The floor plan is terrific for entertaining. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to the family room. The homes boasts beautiful wood floors on the main and upper levels. The master bedroom suite has two closets and a private bath. 3 additional good sized bedrooms plus a renovated hall bathroom. Lower finished level with large recreation room, full bathroom, and a big storage/utility room plus an exit to the fenced back yard. Major transportation routes, shopping and restaurants are minutes away. Pets accepted case by case. Don't miss seeing this wonderful home in your search!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11941 GOYA DR have any available units?
11941 GOYA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 11941 GOYA DR have?
Some of 11941 GOYA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11941 GOYA DR currently offering any rent specials?
11941 GOYA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11941 GOYA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11941 GOYA DR is pet friendly.
Does 11941 GOYA DR offer parking?
Yes, 11941 GOYA DR offers parking.
Does 11941 GOYA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11941 GOYA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11941 GOYA DR have a pool?
No, 11941 GOYA DR does not have a pool.
Does 11941 GOYA DR have accessible units?
No, 11941 GOYA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11941 GOYA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11941 GOYA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11941 GOYA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11941 GOYA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPotomac Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Potomac Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia