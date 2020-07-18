11941 GOYA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Here is your opportunity to rent a wonderfully maintained spacious 3 level colonial home located in the desired Willerburn subdivision. The floor plan is terrific for entertaining. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to the family room. The homes boasts beautiful wood floors on the main and upper levels. The master bedroom suite has two closets and a private bath. 3 additional good sized bedrooms plus a renovated hall bathroom. Lower finished level with large recreation room, full bathroom, and a big storage/utility room plus an exit to the fenced back yard. Major transportation routes, shopping and restaurants are minutes away. Pets accepted case by case. Don't miss seeing this wonderful home in your search!!!