11726 DEVILWOOD DRIVE

Amenities
Spectacular renovated kit.w/ granite counters,Gorgeous hardwoods on main,all bathrooms renovated w/modern design, mud-room add-on off kit.,sunken LR, Large family room with fireplace and a finished rec room area,quick access to 270 ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.