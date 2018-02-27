All apartments in Potomac
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

11617 Regency Dr

11617 Regency Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11617 Regency Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- - Move-in Credit $300 with application accepted by 11/15 -
Location says all. Beautifully updated and maintained split level single house located in W. Churchill/H. Hoover/B. Farms district. New windows and front door will be installed. Updated Kitchen with newer appliances and granite countertop. Updated Bathrooms. Hardwood flooring throughout, carpet is added on top of the area in Living Room and Bedrooms to get a touch of cozy. Spacious patio and fenced in yard to enjoy outdoor activities. Close to Shopping Center, highway entrance and public transportation also walking distance to worship. Sought after a lovely peace and quiet neighborhood that you do not want to miss.

Text 202-850-0665 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5290350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11617 Regency Dr have any available units?
11617 Regency Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 11617 Regency Dr have?
Some of 11617 Regency Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11617 Regency Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11617 Regency Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11617 Regency Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11617 Regency Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11617 Regency Dr offer parking?
No, 11617 Regency Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11617 Regency Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11617 Regency Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11617 Regency Dr have a pool?
No, 11617 Regency Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11617 Regency Dr have accessible units?
No, 11617 Regency Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11617 Regency Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11617 Regency Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11617 Regency Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11617 Regency Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

