Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

Looking for room to spread-out? Charming home nestled on 2 acres in the heart of Potomac, close (less than 1.5 miles) to the Potomac Village. Formal living and dining room, Spacious kitchen, large family room area, first floor laundry, huge recreation room in the level walk-out basement. Close to parks, schools, and shopping! Pets considered on a case by case basis.