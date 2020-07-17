All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 10805 KIRKWALL TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

10805 KIRKWALL TER

10805 Kirkwall Terrace · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10805 Kirkwall Terrace, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
This lovely home has been freshly painted and deep cleaned, some new carpet will be installed early next week. The pictures used in this listing are those from Winter of 2018 when I advertised this home for rent and the home will be in similar, if not better condition. This one won't last! Ready to move in! If your client is interested, please use GCAAR #1204 MC Rental App (click on-line documents of this listing) there is a $55.00 app fee/adult, I will provide you the link for your client to use to apply on-line, PLEASE NOTE, owners are NOT accepting applications with cats, only 1 Dog 25# or less is allowed w/additional $50/month added to monthly rent & $500.00 additional security deposit, dog's up-to-date immunization/vaccinations & or health report(s) required at time of app, To make an application on this property, please use this link and over my picture is a box to apply / make application: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/10805-Kirkwall-Terrace-Potomac-MD-20854-300467247 call L/A w/? Community Tennis & Pool memberships are not included in the rental. Please send your client to the following link: https://www.teamunify.com/team/recmcslifstmd/page/home Housing Vouchers are Welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10805 KIRKWALL TER have any available units?
10805 KIRKWALL TER has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10805 KIRKWALL TER have?
Some of 10805 KIRKWALL TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10805 KIRKWALL TER currently offering any rent specials?
10805 KIRKWALL TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10805 KIRKWALL TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 10805 KIRKWALL TER is pet friendly.
Does 10805 KIRKWALL TER offer parking?
Yes, 10805 KIRKWALL TER offers parking.
Does 10805 KIRKWALL TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10805 KIRKWALL TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10805 KIRKWALL TER have a pool?
Yes, 10805 KIRKWALL TER has a pool.
Does 10805 KIRKWALL TER have accessible units?
No, 10805 KIRKWALL TER does not have accessible units.
Does 10805 KIRKWALL TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10805 KIRKWALL TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 10805 KIRKWALL TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 10805 KIRKWALL TER does not have units with air conditioning.
