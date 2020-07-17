10805 KIRKWALL TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

This lovely home has been freshly painted and deep cleaned, some new carpet will be installed early next week. The pictures used in this listing are those from Winter of 2018 when I advertised this home for rent and the home will be in similar, if not better condition. This one won't last! Ready to move in! If your client is interested, please use GCAAR #1204 MC Rental App (click on-line documents of this listing) there is a $55.00 app fee/adult, I will provide you the link for your client to use to apply on-line, PLEASE NOTE, owners are NOT accepting applications with cats, only 1 Dog 25# or less is allowed w/additional $50/month added to monthly rent & $500.00 additional security deposit, dog's up-to-date immunization/vaccinations & or health report(s) required at time of app, To make an application on this property, please use this link and over my picture is a box to apply / make application: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/10805-Kirkwall-Terrace-Potomac-MD-20854-300467247 call L/A w/? Community Tennis & Pool memberships are not included in the rental. Please send your client to the following link: https://www.teamunify.com/team/recmcslifstmd/page/home Housing Vouchers are Welcome