10609 Crossing Creek Road Available 06/01/19 Spacious 4BD/2.5BA Contemporary Colonial in Bells Mill - Pristinely located Colonial backs to Buck Branch Park and Tallyho swim club! Largest neighborhood model with amazing updates throughout - entry foyer, gourmet kitchen, living room, separate dining, family room, den/office/library and laundry on main level. Walk-out to private patio great for grilling. Master suite with huge walk-in closet & stunning ensuite bath. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with updated hall bath & ample storage. Rec room in basement + unfinished area great for storage. 2 car attached garage. Easy access to schools, Cabin John, River Falls, Potomac Promenade, Rockville Pike, I-270 and Westfield Montgomery Mall. Bells Mill corridor!



