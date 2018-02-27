Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Fabulous home in Avenel beautifully sited on professionally landscaped lot with breathtaking views of the 7th fairway of the TPC golf course. This spacious all brick home features 6200+ sq ft of sun filled living spaces ideal for entertaining, gleaming hardwood floors, two fireplaces, main level study & walls of windows boasting golf course and lake views. The upper level offers 4 spacious bedrooms including the owner~s suite with a luxurious ensuite marble bath and his/hers walk-in closets. Walkout lower level with large recreation room, wine cellar and 5th bedroom with full bath. Serene landscaped lot with tiered stone patios overlooking the golf course, lush landscaped front yard & attached 2 car garage. Echostar synthetic slate roof (2017). HOA fee includes all lawn care, swim & tennis club.**Online rental application: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/10040-Chartwell-Manor-Potomac-MD-20854-299249091