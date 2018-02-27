All apartments in Potomac
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:13 AM

10040 CHARTWELL MANOR

10040 Chartwell Manor Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

10040 Chartwell Manor Court, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Fabulous home in Avenel beautifully sited on professionally landscaped lot with breathtaking views of the 7th fairway of the TPC golf course. This spacious all brick home features 6200+ sq ft of sun filled living spaces ideal for entertaining, gleaming hardwood floors, two fireplaces, main level study & walls of windows boasting golf course and lake views. The upper level offers 4 spacious bedrooms including the owner~s suite with a luxurious ensuite marble bath and his/hers walk-in closets. Walkout lower level with large recreation room, wine cellar and 5th bedroom with full bath. Serene landscaped lot with tiered stone patios overlooking the golf course, lush landscaped front yard & attached 2 car garage. Echostar synthetic slate roof (2017). HOA fee includes all lawn care, swim & tennis club.**Online rental application: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/10040-Chartwell-Manor-Potomac-MD-20854-299249091

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR have any available units?
10040 CHARTWELL MANOR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR have?
Some of 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR currently offering any rent specials?
10040 CHARTWELL MANOR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR pet-friendly?
No, 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR offer parking?
Yes, 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR does offer parking.
Does 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR have a pool?
Yes, 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR has a pool.
Does 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR have accessible units?
No, 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR does not have accessible units.
Does 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10040 CHARTWELL MANOR does not have units with air conditioning.
