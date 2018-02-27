Amenities
Fabulous home in Avenel beautifully sited on professionally landscaped lot with breathtaking views of the 7th fairway of the TPC golf course. This spacious all brick home features 6200+ sq ft of sun filled living spaces ideal for entertaining, gleaming hardwood floors, two fireplaces, main level study & walls of windows boasting golf course and lake views. The upper level offers 4 spacious bedrooms including the owner~s suite with a luxurious ensuite marble bath and his/hers walk-in closets. Walkout lower level with large recreation room, wine cellar and 5th bedroom with full bath. Serene landscaped lot with tiered stone patios overlooking the golf course, lush landscaped front yard & attached 2 car garage. Echostar synthetic slate roof (2017). HOA fee includes all lawn care, swim & tennis club.**Online rental application: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/10040-Chartwell-Manor-Potomac-MD-20854-299249091