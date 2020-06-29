All apartments in Pikesville
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

2149 WOODBOX LANE

2149 Woodbox Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2149 Woodbox Lane, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
OVER 1300 SQ FEET! VERY SPACIOUS SECOND FLOOR CONDO FOR RENT IN FALLS GARDEN! THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH DEN IS AVAILABLE NOW~FRESHLY PAINTED~ SUMMIT PARK SCHOOL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2149 WOODBOX LANE have any available units?
2149 WOODBOX LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
Is 2149 WOODBOX LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2149 WOODBOX LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 WOODBOX LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2149 WOODBOX LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 2149 WOODBOX LANE offer parking?
No, 2149 WOODBOX LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2149 WOODBOX LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2149 WOODBOX LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 WOODBOX LANE have a pool?
No, 2149 WOODBOX LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2149 WOODBOX LANE have accessible units?
No, 2149 WOODBOX LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 WOODBOX LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2149 WOODBOX LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2149 WOODBOX LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2149 WOODBOX LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

