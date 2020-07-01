All apartments in Pikesville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1318 Greenbriar Cir 1

1318 Greenbriar Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1318 Greenbriar Circle, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in Pikesville!
Convenient to 695 and DC Beltways! 15 minutes to Inner Harbor!

Property highlights

- Water, gas and electric included!
- Large living room with vaulted ceiling and spacious bedrooms
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Central heat and air
- Enjoy time in the sunroom or on the balcony
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water is included in the monthly rent
- Tenant is responsible for electric, and cable
- No pets!
- Credit and background check required

Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5250513)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 have any available units?
1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 have?
Some of 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 offer parking?
No, 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 have a pool?
No, 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 have accessible units?
No, 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1318 Greenbriar Cir 1 has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
