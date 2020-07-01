1318 Greenbriar Cir 1

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in Pikesville!

Convenient to 695 and DC Beltways! 15 minutes to Inner Harbor!



Property highlights



- Water, gas and electric included!

- Large living room with vaulted ceiling and spacious bedrooms

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Central heat and air

- Enjoy time in the sunroom or on the balcony

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Tenant is responsible for electric, and cable

- No pets!

- Credit and background check required



Available now!



