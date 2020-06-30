All apartments in Perry Hall
9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD

9644 Dundawan Road · No Longer Available
Location

9644 Dundawan Road, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully maintained, clean, updated and just absolutely lovely SF detached rancher with manicured, flat back yard. Eat in kitchen w/all the bells & whistles opens to large living room w/ lots of sunshine. 3 full bedrooms each with plenty of closet space on the main floor. Walk-out to patio from dining area. Basement with full bath is entertainers' dream: room to party, have an office or host guests. Full laundry room makes chores a charm. Patio gives room to enjoy the outdoors; yard is fenced; it is tiered in the back for your gardening needs. 3 Sheds on the side for all your storage & work needs. Swing-set. AND room for at least 4 vehicles in driveway! You won't find anything else like it anywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD have any available units?
9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD have?
Some of 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD offers parking.
Does 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9644 DUNDAWAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.

