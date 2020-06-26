All apartments in Perry Hall
8348 CYPRESS MILL RD
8348 CYPRESS MILL RD

8348 Cypress Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

8348 Cypress Mill Road, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Highly sought after Southfield community and unit location. 1st Floor Condo with private main level access at your patio door or the main building. Intercom system and Main Building stays locked. Condo has 2 large Bedrooms. Master has huge walk-in closet. There is granite in Kitchen and Bath and has been exceptionally maintained. All appliances are included, condo fees, and 1 assigned parking space right outside your door. No Pets allowed. Please apply on Long & Foster Website. All applicants 18 and over must fill out application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD have any available units?
8348 CYPRESS MILL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD have?
Some of 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
8348 CYPRESS MILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD offer parking?
Yes, 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD offers parking.
Does 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD have a pool?
No, 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD have accessible units?
No, 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8348 CYPRESS MILL RD has units with dishwashers.
