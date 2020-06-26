8348 CYPRESS MILL RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Highly sought after Southfield community and unit location. 1st Floor Condo with private main level access at your patio door or the main building. Intercom system and Main Building stays locked. Condo has 2 large Bedrooms. Master has huge walk-in closet. There is granite in Kitchen and Bath and has been exceptionally maintained. All appliances are included, condo fees, and 1 assigned parking space right outside your door. No Pets allowed. Please apply on Long & Foster Website. All applicants 18 and over must fill out application.