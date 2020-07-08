8286 BERRYFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**New tenant verbally agreed upon, pending signatures at this time**Newly remodeled town home located in the Southfield at White Marsh development. 3 Bedrooms with 1 Full and 2 Half Bathrooms. New windows, along with new bathrooms on all 3 levels. All of the carpet in the bedrooms is also new. Come check out this beautiful rental before it's gone. 1 dog permitted 35lbs or less. Preferred tenant(s) have min $5,550/mo income 650+ credit and clear background. No more than two unrelated individuals will be accepted. Email vanessa@gladwayhomes.com to receive an application.