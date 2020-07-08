All apartments in Perry Hall
8286 BERRYFIELD DRIVE

8286 Berryfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8286 Berryfield Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**New tenant verbally agreed upon, pending signatures at this time**Newly remodeled town home located in the Southfield at White Marsh development. 3 Bedrooms with 1 Full and 2 Half Bathrooms. New windows, along with new bathrooms on all 3 levels. All of the carpet in the bedrooms is also new. Come check out this beautiful rental before it's gone. 1 dog permitted 35lbs or less. Preferred tenant(s) have min $5,550/mo income 650+ credit and clear background. No more than two unrelated individuals will be accepted. Email vanessa@gladwayhomes.com to receive an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

