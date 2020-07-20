4706 White Marsh Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters garbage disposal patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This amazing home is nestled away on 5 acres of land with a private driveway and gated entry. Immaculate custom designed home with fresh paint through out. The interior walls all have crown molding and chair molding for added luxury. Several rooms have mounted TVs which are optional. Its gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, deluxe stainless steel appliances and large kitchen island. This home has 2 large master bedrooms. The 1st master bedroom is located on the main level with patio access, full bath and walk in wardrobe. The second suite is located on the upper level. Its bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and is beautifully tiled. The top floor also includes 3 additional bedrooms and a Family room with built in shelving and new carpet. The lower level of the home boasts an additional living area with full kitchen, Living room with pellet fireplace, extra storage room and bedroom 5. This has private access to the backyard patio and driveway or use interior spiral staircase for entry to main level. Large custom playground area or playpark located in back of home. Entertain on the patio with ample space for cooking out, furniture and gardening. Intercom system through out.2 car garage. Up to 2 pets considered with additional fee. Close to Double Rock Park, White Marsh Mall and I-95. Within 6 miles to Fort McHenry Monument, National Aquarium, Fells Point and much more.