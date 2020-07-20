All apartments in Perry Hall
Perry Hall, MD
4706 White Marsh Road
4706 White Marsh Road

4706 White Marsh Road
Location

4706 White Marsh Road, Perry Hall, MD 21237

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This amazing home is nestled away on 5 acres of land with a private driveway and gated entry. Immaculate custom designed home with fresh paint through out. The interior walls all have crown molding and chair molding for added luxury. Several rooms have mounted TVs which are optional. Its gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, deluxe stainless steel appliances and large kitchen island. This home has 2 large master bedrooms. The 1st master bedroom is located on the main level with patio access, full bath and walk in wardrobe. The second suite is located on the upper level. Its bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and is beautifully tiled. The top floor also includes 3 additional bedrooms and a Family room with built in shelving and new carpet. The lower level of the home boasts an additional living area with full kitchen, Living room with pellet fireplace, extra storage room and bedroom 5. This has private access to the backyard patio and driveway or use interior spiral staircase for entry to main level. Large custom playground area or playpark located in back of home. Entertain on the patio with ample space for cooking out, furniture and gardening. Intercom system through out.2 car garage. Up to 2 pets considered with additional fee. Close to Double Rock Park, White Marsh Mall and I-95. Within 6 miles to Fort McHenry Monument, National Aquarium, Fells Point and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 White Marsh Road have any available units?
4706 White Marsh Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 4706 White Marsh Road have?
Some of 4706 White Marsh Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 White Marsh Road currently offering any rent specials?
4706 White Marsh Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 White Marsh Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 White Marsh Road is pet friendly.
Does 4706 White Marsh Road offer parking?
Yes, 4706 White Marsh Road offers parking.
Does 4706 White Marsh Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 White Marsh Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 White Marsh Road have a pool?
No, 4706 White Marsh Road does not have a pool.
Does 4706 White Marsh Road have accessible units?
No, 4706 White Marsh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 White Marsh Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 White Marsh Road has units with dishwashers.
