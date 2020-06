Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Remodeled and upgraded Semi-Detached home in Nottingham. Hardwood flooring @ main level. Finished lower level with full bath and laundry room. Relax in your enclosed yard on the custom porch deck facing acres of woods. Minutes to White Marsh Town Center, Perry Hall and I95. Available for occupancy 8/5/2020. Pets case by case. Strong credit, references and security deposit required. Please request an application so that we may provide a virtual tour to your email.