4113 Perry View Rd Rear Unit.

1 Bedroom Unit- Perry Hall, MD - Don't miss out on this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit located in Perry Hall, Md. Complete with living room, full kitchen, large unfinished basement with washer and dryer in unit. Unit includes washer and dryer, fridge and electric stove and double over. Included in the rent is water, sewer, lawn care and landscaping. The home is closely located right off Route 1, minutes from I-695 and I-95. With plenty of restaurants and shopping on Belair Rd.



*One Year Lease required

*Pets welcome with additional rent and security deposit

*BGE Bill- 1/3rd the homes monthly bill

*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over

*Background and Credit Check Required



(RLNE5697539)