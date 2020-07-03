All apartments in Perry Hall
4113 Perry View Rd Rear Unit.
4113 Perry View Rd Rear Unit
4113 Perry View Rd Rear Unit

4113 Perry View Road · No Longer Available
Location

4113 Perry View Road, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom Unit- Perry Hall, MD - Don't miss out on this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit located in Perry Hall, Md. Complete with living room, full kitchen, large unfinished basement with washer and dryer in unit. Unit includes washer and dryer, fridge and electric stove and double over. Included in the rent is water, sewer, lawn care and landscaping. The home is closely located right off Route 1, minutes from I-695 and I-95. With plenty of restaurants and shopping on Belair Rd.

*One Year Lease required
*Pets welcome with additional rent and security deposit
*BGE Bill- 1/3rd the homes monthly bill
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required

(RLNE5697539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

