Perry Hall, MD
41 Sandstone Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 6:40 PM

41 Sandstone Court

41 Sandstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

41 Sandstone Court, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Wonderful townhome in Perry Hall. Incredibly well cared for 3 Br/2.5 BA tucked on a cul-de-sac with a refurbished deck backing to nature. Eat-in kitchen has both built in shelves as well as a wood burning fireplace. Full size washer and dryer in basement and fully appointed kitchen. Finished basement with a walk out can be a family room or additional bedroom. Water/trash/recycling fees included in rent. TEXT Wendy today to schedule a tour: 443-417-5056. 625+ TransUnion/Strong Rental History or Mortgage History/Clear Criminal and verifiable income. Your quiet home awaits you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Sandstone Court have any available units?
41 Sandstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Sandstone Court have?
Some of 41 Sandstone Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Sandstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
41 Sandstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Sandstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 41 Sandstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 41 Sandstone Court offer parking?
No, 41 Sandstone Court does not offer parking.
Does 41 Sandstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Sandstone Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Sandstone Court have a pool?
Yes, 41 Sandstone Court has a pool.
Does 41 Sandstone Court have accessible units?
No, 41 Sandstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Sandstone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Sandstone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
