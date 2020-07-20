41 Sandstone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Wonderful townhome in Perry Hall. Incredibly well cared for 3 Br/2.5 BA tucked on a cul-de-sac with a refurbished deck backing to nature. Eat-in kitchen has both built in shelves as well as a wood burning fireplace. Full size washer and dryer in basement and fully appointed kitchen. Finished basement with a walk out can be a family room or additional bedroom. Water/trash/recycling fees included in rent. TEXT Wendy today to schedule a tour: 443-417-5056. 625+ TransUnion/Strong Rental History or Mortgage History/Clear Criminal and verifiable income. Your quiet home awaits you!