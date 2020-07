Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher ice maker range refrigerator

Come see this beautiful 3 bedrm, 2 full bathrms & 2 powder rms with sep. dining rm, eat in kit & sunken living rm. The kit has a bump out bay win, recessed lights, pass thru to D/R, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, elec stove, garbage disposal, pantry & laminate flooring. Slider fm L/R to new deck, fenced yd & shed. F/R in LL with 1/2 bath, laundry rm & slider to back yd.