Last updated April 4 2020

34 Bernadotte Ct

34 Bernadotte Court · (410) 608-9705 ext. 0000
Location

34 Bernadotte Court, Perry Hall, MD 21234

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 34 Bernadotte Ct · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
34 Bernadotte Ct Available 04/11/20 Stylish 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome in Parkville! - Stylish 3 bedroom townhome in Parkville! Gorgeous wood flooring throughout highlights an open living area and separate dining space with ample room to entertain. Updated fully-equipped kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, generous storage, and built-in dishwasher. Spacious upper level includes 3 comfortable bedrooms and 2 luxurious baths offering custom tiled shower and deep soaking tub. Finished lower level has bonus living space with convenient bath leading to a large rear yard. Full size washer/dryer included!

Sorry, no pets!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Bernadotte Ct have any available units?
34 Bernadotte Ct has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Bernadotte Ct have?
Some of 34 Bernadotte Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Bernadotte Ct currently offering any rent specials?
34 Bernadotte Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Bernadotte Ct pet-friendly?
No, 34 Bernadotte Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 34 Bernadotte Ct offer parking?
No, 34 Bernadotte Ct does not offer parking.
Does 34 Bernadotte Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Bernadotte Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Bernadotte Ct have a pool?
No, 34 Bernadotte Ct does not have a pool.
Does 34 Bernadotte Ct have accessible units?
No, 34 Bernadotte Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Bernadotte Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Bernadotte Ct has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 34 Bernadotte Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

