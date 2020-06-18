Amenities
34 Bernadotte Ct Available 04/11/20 Stylish 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome in Parkville! - Stylish 3 bedroom townhome in Parkville! Gorgeous wood flooring throughout highlights an open living area and separate dining space with ample room to entertain. Updated fully-equipped kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, generous storage, and built-in dishwasher. Spacious upper level includes 3 comfortable bedrooms and 2 luxurious baths offering custom tiled shower and deep soaking tub. Finished lower level has bonus living space with convenient bath leading to a large rear yard. Full size washer/dryer included!
Sorry, no pets!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com
