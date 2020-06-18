Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

34 Bernadotte Ct Available 04/11/20 Stylish 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome in Parkville! - Stylish 3 bedroom townhome in Parkville! Gorgeous wood flooring throughout highlights an open living area and separate dining space with ample room to entertain. Updated fully-equipped kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, generous storage, and built-in dishwasher. Spacious upper level includes 3 comfortable bedrooms and 2 luxurious baths offering custom tiled shower and deep soaking tub. Finished lower level has bonus living space with convenient bath leading to a large rear yard. Full size washer/dryer included!



Sorry, no pets!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5677287)