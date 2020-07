Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground

End of group townhouse with fenced front and rear yard. Great location on a dead end court adjacent to neighborhood playground! Large kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances - dishwasher, microwave, stove, and fridge. Powder room on main level. 4th bedroom, living area, and full bath in finished basement. Washer and dryer included. New plank flooring, carpet, and fresh paint throughout! Large deck. Central AC.