Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker oven

BEAUTIFUL RENTAL, COMPLETELY REMODELED TOP TO BOTTOM! THIS BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER CEDARSIDE FARMS FEATURES: BRAND NEW FLOORING THRU-OUT ALL 3 LEVELS, BRAND NEW BATHS, BRAND NEW KITCHEN & APPLIANCES, FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH FIREPLACE, OWNERS SUITE WITH 2 CLOSETS AND BRAND NEW FULL BATH, BACKS TO OPEN AREA. LANDLORD REQUIRES STRONG CREDIT SCORES AND GOOD INCOME. NO PETS! No vouchers please.