Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Be the first to enjoy this gorgeous, fully renovated TH with great features and amenities on every level!!! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the house. Gourmet kitchen with a bar, granite countertops and tons of space for storage! Entertaining is easy inside and out with kitchen pass-through to living room and walkout to a brand new extensive deck. Nottingham location, close to 695 and 95. You don't want to miss it!