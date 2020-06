Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace some paid utils ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

SPACIOUS fully furnished LOWER level apartment in PERRY HALL * Complete with LARGE family room, including a cozy pellet stove * roomy eat-in kitchen, bedroom, full bathroom, AND plenty of closet/storage space * Close to all major thoroughfares and I695 * Convenient to White Marsh and Towson areas * Laundry area * Utilities included as well as CABLE and Wi-Fi * On street parking * $40 per person application fee * Pet Deposit $250