Fabulous rental in the sought-after neighborhood of Red Fox Farms! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit features an open floor plan with stainless steel appliances. Convenient to stores, restaurants and major thoroughfares. Pets are a case by case basis and must be under 30lbs. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water. Available 7/1/19