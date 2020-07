Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH BRICK TOWNHOUSE! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH PELLET STOVE--SEPARATE DINING ROOM--UPDATED KITCHEN--LAMINATE FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL-- HALF BATH AND LAUNDRY AREA ON MAIL LEVEL--UPPER LEVEL BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET AND CEILING FANS--MASTER BEDROOM WITH MASTER BATH--LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL--WOOD DECK THAT LEADS TO HUGE FENCED IN YARD FOR ENTERTAINING! DECK TO BE PAINTED WK OF 6/8--LIGHTS ABOVE LR BARTOP NOT INCLUDED. COME SEE THIS HOME TODAY!