Peppermill Village, MD
308 CARMODY HILLS DR
Last updated March 22 2020 at 12:17 PM

308 CARMODY HILLS DR

308 Carmody Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Peppermill Village
Apartments with Parking
Location

308 Carmody Hills Drive, Peppermill Village, MD 20743
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
This great Cape Cod home with 5 bedrooms and 2 baths is refreshed and ready for you to enjoy this Spring. Watch the azaleas bloom in the front yard while sitting on the front porch. New appliances in the kitchen, freshly painted and the floors are shining. Don't Delay schedule your appointment today. Minimum Credit Score 600 with no non payment of rent collections. Housing Vouchers Welcome. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com. Then locate this home an click the red button to apply. Application fee $50.00 per adult 18 years old+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 CARMODY HILLS DR have any available units?
308 CARMODY HILLS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peppermill Village, MD.
What amenities does 308 CARMODY HILLS DR have?
Some of 308 CARMODY HILLS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 CARMODY HILLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
308 CARMODY HILLS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 CARMODY HILLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 308 CARMODY HILLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peppermill Village.
Does 308 CARMODY HILLS DR offer parking?
Yes, 308 CARMODY HILLS DR offers parking.
Does 308 CARMODY HILLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 CARMODY HILLS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 CARMODY HILLS DR have a pool?
No, 308 CARMODY HILLS DR does not have a pool.
Does 308 CARMODY HILLS DR have accessible units?
No, 308 CARMODY HILLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 308 CARMODY HILLS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 CARMODY HILLS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 CARMODY HILLS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 CARMODY HILLS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

