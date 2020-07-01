308 CARMODY HILLS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This great Cape Cod home with 5 bedrooms and 2 baths is refreshed and ready for you to enjoy this Spring. Watch the azaleas bloom in the front yard while sitting on the front porch. New appliances in the kitchen, freshly painted and the floors are shining. Don't Delay schedule your appointment today. Minimum Credit Score 600 with no non payment of rent collections. Housing Vouchers Welcome. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com. Then locate this home an click the red button to apply. Application fee $50.00 per adult 18 years old+