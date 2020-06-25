117 E MILL AVENUE

Amenities

NOT WHOLE HOUSE- HOME IS SHARED WITH TENANT. ROOMS FOR RENT ONLY, occupants will share common areas in the house. 2 Spacious bedrooms (one furnished $850, one unfurnished $950) for rent with access to main bathroom in a very well maintained home. Rental amount includes utilities and Wifi access. Shared kitchen, family room, main bathroom and laundry area in basement. Conveniently located off of Central Ave., super close to the DC line, near new shopping, medical and community developments and ALSO quick and easy access to 495, 295 & 695. Showings by appointment only with 24 hours notice.