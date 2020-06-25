All apartments in Peppermill Village
Peppermill Village, MD
117 E MILL AVENUE
117 E MILL AVENUE

117 East Mill Avenue · No Longer Available
Peppermill Village
Apartments with Parking
Location

117 East Mill Avenue, Peppermill Village, MD 20743
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
NOT WHOLE HOUSE- HOME IS SHARED WITH TENANT. ROOMS FOR RENT ONLY, occupants will share common areas in the house. 2 Spacious bedrooms (one furnished $850, one unfurnished $950) for rent with access to main bathroom in a very well maintained home. Rental amount includes utilities and Wifi access. Shared kitchen, family room, main bathroom and laundry area in basement. Conveniently located off of Central Ave., super close to the DC line, near new shopping, medical and community developments and ALSO quick and easy access to 495, 295 & 695. Showings by appointment only with 24 hours notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

