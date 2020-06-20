All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:15 AM

7814 SOLARI CT #47

7814 Solari Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD 21122
Green Haven

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
This is offered fully-furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items. New Luxury Vinyl Wide Planks in Oct 2019, in addition to all new carpet. This is a townhouse condo community. Transitional-style with comfortable furniture. It has all the conveniences that you'll need. A comfortable down feather sofa. Large Living Room window lets light brighten the space....2 sliding glass doors one in the Dining Room, another in the Lower Level. Living Room & all 3 Bedrooms have ceiling fans. Full-size washer & dryer. Large upper level Deck with gas grill along with outdoor furniture. Kitchen breakfast bar with stools is a popular hangout spot...open to Dining Room. Community maintains the roof, gutters/downspouts, front & side law, snow removal. Home has a Monitored Central Station alarm System (pd by landlord). Long & Foster Real Estate Leasing Dept processes all applications online. $50 per adult (all age 18 or older) credit application fee by debit or credit card. Easy online processing. East facing with views of the community open space out front, 2 reserved parking spaces, too. Dog case-by-case. Sorry no cats. To apply go to this site - https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/7814-Solari-Court-UNIT-47-Pasadena-MD-21122-298723733

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 SOLARI CT #47 have any available units?
7814 SOLARI CT #47 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7814 SOLARI CT #47 have?
Some of 7814 SOLARI CT #47's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7814 SOLARI CT #47 currently offering any rent specials?
7814 SOLARI CT #47 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 SOLARI CT #47 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7814 SOLARI CT #47 is pet friendly.
Does 7814 SOLARI CT #47 offer parking?
Yes, 7814 SOLARI CT #47 does offer parking.
Does 7814 SOLARI CT #47 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7814 SOLARI CT #47 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 SOLARI CT #47 have a pool?
No, 7814 SOLARI CT #47 does not have a pool.
Does 7814 SOLARI CT #47 have accessible units?
No, 7814 SOLARI CT #47 does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 SOLARI CT #47 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7814 SOLARI CT #47 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7814 SOLARI CT #47 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7814 SOLARI CT #47 does not have units with air conditioning.
