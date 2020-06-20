7814 SOLARI CT #47

Amenities

This is offered fully-furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items. New Luxury Vinyl Wide Planks in Oct 2019, in addition to all new carpet. This is a townhouse condo community. Transitional-style with comfortable furniture. It has all the conveniences that you'll need. A comfortable down feather sofa. Large Living Room window lets light brighten the space....2 sliding glass doors one in the Dining Room, another in the Lower Level. Living Room & all 3 Bedrooms have ceiling fans. Full-size washer & dryer. Large upper level Deck with gas grill along with outdoor furniture. Kitchen breakfast bar with stools is a popular hangout spot...open to Dining Room. Community maintains the roof, gutters/downspouts, front & side law, snow removal. Home has a Monitored Central Station alarm System (pd by landlord). Long & Foster Real Estate Leasing Dept processes all applications online. $50 per adult (all age 18 or older) credit application fee by debit or credit card. Easy online processing. East facing with views of the community open space out front, 2 reserved parking spaces, too. Dog case-by-case. Sorry no cats. To apply go to this site - https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/7814-Solari-Court-UNIT-47-Pasadena-MD-21122-298723733