1026 SITHEAN WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool tennis court

End unit townhouse with open floor layout. Spacious living and sleeping areas. Deck offers a great space for summer gatherings. Community offers amenities such as pool, splash pad for kids, tennis and basketball courts, 24 hrs gym, about 3 miles of walking and running trails, 4 playgrounds, picnic areas and more. Application can be filled out online, agent will provide instructions on the website. Use the drop down box to change from FOR SALE to FOR RENT. Find the property and click on APPLY NOW. Application fee of $55 per applicants 18 and older is paid at the time the application is submitted. You will need to use your credit card.