1026 SITHEAN WAY
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

1026 SITHEAN WAY

1026 Sithean Way · (866) 677-6937
Location

1026 Sithean Way, Pasadena, MD 21060

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
End unit townhouse with open floor layout. Spacious living and sleeping areas. Deck offers a great space for summer gatherings. Community offers amenities such as pool, splash pad for kids, tennis and basketball courts, 24 hrs gym, about 3 miles of walking and running trails, 4 playgrounds, picnic areas and more. Application can be filled out online, agent will provide instructions on the website. Use the drop down box to change from FOR SALE to FOR RENT. Find the property and click on APPLY NOW. Application fee of $55 per applicants 18 and older is paid at the time the application is submitted. You will need to use your credit card.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 SITHEAN WAY have any available units?
1026 SITHEAN WAY has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1026 SITHEAN WAY have?
Some of 1026 SITHEAN WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 SITHEAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1026 SITHEAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 SITHEAN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1026 SITHEAN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1026 SITHEAN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1026 SITHEAN WAY offers parking.
Does 1026 SITHEAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 SITHEAN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 SITHEAN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1026 SITHEAN WAY has a pool.
Does 1026 SITHEAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 1026 SITHEAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 SITHEAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 SITHEAN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 SITHEAN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 SITHEAN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
