Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool pool table tennis court

Beautiful updates ! All new carpet & ceramic tile, freshly painted. Cement patio, backs to trees. New HVAC, granite kitchen counter, new stainless steel appliances, 2 bedrooms and one full bath with large linen closet. All of this with the privileges of Heritage Harbour ammenities, indoor/outdoor pools, tennis course, golf course, billiards room, wood shop, and much more.