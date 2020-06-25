Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated gym pool elevator pool table

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry pool pool table bbq/grill tennis court

From the moment you step into the spacious foyer, you will recognize this is NOT your "Average Joe Condo!" Owner has made significant improvements to make this newly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath condo unlike any other in the building. Enjoy a generously sized, high-end kitchen with new appliances and black quartz countertops. Walls have been removed and original design augmented to offer open concept living. Gorgeous, low-maintainance floors of luxury, vinyl plank, neutral colors, natural light, and tasteful finishes throughout will make you feel like you are in a model home. No stackables here, you will enjoy a separate laundry room with plenty of space and additional storage. Nothing left to do except unpack and start enjoying all of the amenities this building and community have to offer. 930 Astern Way offers indoor and outdoor pools, a picnic and grilling area, a recreation and party room, and a small fitness center right in the building. If you do leave the building, the community amenities are second to none. Enjoy tennis, pickle ball, water privileges, a community center with a, billiard room, library, woodworking shop and so much more. Welcome Home!