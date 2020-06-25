All apartments in Parole
Find more places like 930 ASTERN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parole, MD
/
930 ASTERN WAY
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:08 PM

930 ASTERN WAY

930 Astern Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parole
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

930 Astern Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
tennis court
From the moment you step into the spacious foyer, you will recognize this is NOT your "Average Joe Condo!" Owner has made significant improvements to make this newly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath condo unlike any other in the building. Enjoy a generously sized, high-end kitchen with new appliances and black quartz countertops. Walls have been removed and original design augmented to offer open concept living. Gorgeous, low-maintainance floors of luxury, vinyl plank, neutral colors, natural light, and tasteful finishes throughout will make you feel like you are in a model home. No stackables here, you will enjoy a separate laundry room with plenty of space and additional storage. Nothing left to do except unpack and start enjoying all of the amenities this building and community have to offer. 930 Astern Way offers indoor and outdoor pools, a picnic and grilling area, a recreation and party room, and a small fitness center right in the building. If you do leave the building, the community amenities are second to none. Enjoy tennis, pickle ball, water privileges, a community center with a, billiard room, library, woodworking shop and so much more. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 ASTERN WAY have any available units?
930 ASTERN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 930 ASTERN WAY have?
Some of 930 ASTERN WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 ASTERN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
930 ASTERN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 ASTERN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 930 ASTERN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 930 ASTERN WAY offer parking?
No, 930 ASTERN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 930 ASTERN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 ASTERN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 ASTERN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 930 ASTERN WAY has a pool.
Does 930 ASTERN WAY have accessible units?
No, 930 ASTERN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 930 ASTERN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 ASTERN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 ASTERN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 ASTERN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard
Parole, MD 21401

Similar Pages

Parole 1 BedroomsParole 2 Bedrooms
Parole Accessible ApartmentsParole Apartments with Balcony
Parole Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDJoppatowne, MD
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University