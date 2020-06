Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Dreams do come true.. Walk to the waterfront pool, clubhouse, gym, sundecks with walking trails, marina available. Beautiful community views of the Severn River. Live here and lease a slip for your boat as well!! Gorgeous landscaping with plenty of parking included. Renovated unit with updated kitchen and bath. This unit has a washer/dryer in the unit. Storage for bikes, ect shared with the owner. Perfect size unit with lots of natural light.