76 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DRIVE

MUST SEE! 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH GROUND LEVEL 1,508 SQ FT CONDO! UPDATED KITCHEN HAS NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CORIAN COUNTERS. TABLE SPACE IN KITCHEN. 2 PANTRIES. WALK OUT TO DUAL REAR DECK! SEPARATE DINING ROOM IS SURROUNDED BY WINDOWS! FAMILY ROOM HAS HAS GLEAMING WOOD FLOORS AND GAS FIREPLACE! MASTER BEDROOM HAS LIGHTED CEILING FAN AND WALK IN CLOSET! BEDROOM 2 HAS LIGHTED CEILING FAN! BEDROOM 3 HAS WALK IN CLOSET! MINUTES FROM HISTORIC ANNAPOLIS! CLOSE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS! WALKING DISTANCE TO ANNE ARUNDEL HOSPITAL! UTILITIES WILL STAY IN OWNER'S NAME. ONE PERSON CHARGE $150/ MONTH AND EACH ADDITIONAL TENANT ADD $10/MONTH.