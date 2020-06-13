All apartments in Parole
Parole, MD
2900 SHIPMASTER WAY
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

2900 SHIPMASTER WAY

2900 Shipmaster Way · (410) 263-9105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2900 Shipmaster Way, Parole, MD 21401

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
This is it!!! Wonderful rental condo in a 55+ community!!! Beautifully updated, second floor condo! 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath, with liv rm/din rm combo and generously-sized balcony. Kitchen has updated appliances with table space. HUGE pantry off of kitchen. Two gorgeous bathrooms have been professionally remodeled! Both bedrooms have abundant closet space. Carpeting is almost new and condo freshly painted. NEW hot water heater, NEW HVAC, new thermostat, new garbage disposal. Move-in ready! Security door entrance, lobby with tasteful decor and elevator. Amenities galore! All Heritage Harbour activities and facilities at the Lodge, which is within walking distance. Shuttle bus available. Water-privileges too! Sorry, no pets and no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY have any available units?
2900 SHIPMASTER WAY has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY have?
Some of 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2900 SHIPMASTER WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY offer parking?
No, 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY have a pool?
No, 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY have accessible units?
No, 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2900 SHIPMASTER WAY has units with air conditioning.
