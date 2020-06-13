2900 SHIPMASTER WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator lobby

This is it!!! Wonderful rental condo in a 55+ community!!! Beautifully updated, second floor condo! 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath, with liv rm/din rm combo and generously-sized balcony. Kitchen has updated appliances with table space. HUGE pantry off of kitchen. Two gorgeous bathrooms have been professionally remodeled! Both bedrooms have abundant closet space. Carpeting is almost new and condo freshly painted. NEW hot water heater, NEW HVAC, new thermostat, new garbage disposal. Move-in ready! Security door entrance, lobby with tasteful decor and elevator. Amenities galore! All Heritage Harbour activities and facilities at the Lodge, which is within walking distance. Shuttle bus available. Water-privileges too! Sorry, no pets and no smokers.