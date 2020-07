Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Koch home located in the Annapolis development of Windswept at BroadCreek. The home features over 3250 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 bathrooms, all freshly painted. A beautiful covered deck overlooks a spacious backyard. Both the two zoned HVAC system and 75 gallon hot water heater were updated in 2015.So much to offer in an Annapolis rental home--check it out.