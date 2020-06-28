2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool

Shows like new!****All new carpeting, painting and fixtures!****This beautiful sun-filled 3BR/2BA condo offers a main floor location with only a few stairs up to the building, yet condo is on the second floor in back with beautiful wooded views. Spacious, open floorplan with eat-in Kitchen, fireplace, and balcony with storage room. Lots of space and a rare, three-bedroom offering. Community party room, pool, fitness room, tot lot, and walking trails. Fabulous location near all commuting thoroughfares, shopping and Historic Annapolis!