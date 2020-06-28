All apartments in Parole
2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY

2013 Gov Thomas Bladen Way · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Gov Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
Shows like new!****All new carpeting, painting and fixtures!****This beautiful sun-filled 3BR/2BA condo offers a main floor location with only a few stairs up to the building, yet condo is on the second floor in back with beautiful wooded views. Spacious, open floorplan with eat-in Kitchen, fireplace, and balcony with storage room. Lots of space and a rare, three-bedroom offering. Community party room, pool, fitness room, tot lot, and walking trails. Fabulous location near all commuting thoroughfares, shopping and Historic Annapolis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY have any available units?
2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY have?
Some of 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY offers parking.
Does 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY has a pool.
Does 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
