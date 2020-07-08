All apartments in Parole
Parole, MD
2003 WARNERS TER N #322
2003 WARNERS TER N #322

2003 Warners Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Warners Terrace, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Desirable Penthouse Unit in Rivergate! Soaring vaulted ceiling in living room with gas wood stove and doors that lead to the balcony. Loads of natural light. Kitchen with Corian counters and stainless appliances. In unit laundry. Master bedroom with walk in closet, private bath and balcony access. Door in second bedroom leads to a second full bath. A spiral staircase leads to a loft area family room with a large walk-in storage closet. Minutes to Downtown Annapolis. Close proximity to AAMC and Routes 2, 50 and 97!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 have any available units?
2003 WARNERS TER N #322 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 have?
Some of 2003 WARNERS TER N #322's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 currently offering any rent specials?
2003 WARNERS TER N #322 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 pet-friendly?
No, 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 offer parking?
Yes, 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 offers parking.
Does 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 have a pool?
No, 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 does not have a pool.
Does 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 have accessible units?
No, 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 WARNERS TER N #322 does not have units with air conditioning.

