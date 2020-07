Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME ON NICE 2 ACRE WOODED LOT.. HAS GAS HEAT ... HAS SCREENED PORCH.. HAS A DECK.. HAS A BASEMENT... HAS A GARAGE .. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE FIRST FLOOR..... rent price just reduced for quick lease.. tenant must have good credit..... beautiful home .. great floor plan.. some recent updates and new appliances.. just blacktopped driveway and parking area , large 2 car garage , VACANT AND READY TO GO,, 2 STORY COLONIAL ON 2 ACRE WOODED LOT IN ANNAPOLIS