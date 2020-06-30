1809 SHORE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful contemporary home with partial water view. Water privileged community of Severn Grove. First floor space with attached full bath can be used as den, office or third bedroom. Open floor plan on main level with updated eat in kitchen. Propane fireplace & cook-top. Spacious master bedroom with master bath & private deck. Second master suite on top level. Private laundry room.Fantastic location just minutes to Route 50, Downtown Annapolis, Anne Arundel Medical Center & Annapolis Mall.Pets allowed on a case by case basis with owner approval.