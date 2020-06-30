All apartments in Parole
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM

1809 SHORE DRIVE

1809 Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Shore Drive, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful contemporary home with partial water view. Water privileged community of Severn Grove. First floor space with attached full bath can be used as den, office or third bedroom. Open floor plan on main level with updated eat in kitchen. Propane fireplace & cook-top. Spacious master bedroom with master bath & private deck. Second master suite on top level. Private laundry room.Fantastic location just minutes to Route 50, Downtown Annapolis, Anne Arundel Medical Center & Annapolis Mall.Pets allowed on a case by case basis with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
1809 SHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 1809 SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 1809 SHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1809 SHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 SHORE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1809 SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1809 SHORE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1809 SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 SHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1809 SHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1809 SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1809 SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 SHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 SHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 SHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

