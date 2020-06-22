1808 SHORE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

So close yet so far away. Minutes to shopping, Routes 50 and 97, this lovely home is tucked away in a charming wooded community. Water views of Saltworks Creek, access to the community dock/kayak area. Open interior spaces, high ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, fireplace in the living room and master bedroom which also has a luxurious bath and a balcony with views of the creek. Finished lower level, private decks, large partially fenced yard. Pets case by case.OWNERS REQUEST MASKS FOR SHOWINGS.