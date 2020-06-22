1808 SHORE DRIVE

Amenities
So close yet so far away. Minutes to shopping, Routes 50 and 97, this lovely home is tucked away in a charming wooded community. Water views of Saltworks Creek, access to the community dock/kayak area. Open interior spaces, high ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, fireplace in the living room and master bedroom which also has a luxurious bath and a balcony with views of the creek. Finished lower level, private decks, large partially fenced yard. Pets case by case.OWNERS REQUEST MASKS FOR SHOWINGS.