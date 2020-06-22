All apartments in Parole
Parole, MD
1808 SHORE DRIVE
1808 SHORE DRIVE

1808 Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Shore Drive, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
So close yet so far away. Minutes to shopping, Routes 50 and 97, this lovely home is tucked away in a charming wooded community. Water views of Saltworks Creek, access to the community dock/kayak area. Open interior spaces, high ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, fireplace in the living room and master bedroom which also has a luxurious bath and a balcony with views of the creek. Finished lower level, private decks, large partially fenced yard. Pets case by case.OWNERS REQUEST MASKS FOR SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
1808 SHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 1808 SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 1808 SHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1808 SHORE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 SHORE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1808 SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1808 SHORE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1808 SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 SHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1808 SHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1808 SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1808 SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 SHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 SHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 SHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
