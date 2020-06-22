1717 Woodlore Rd

Amenities
Available 08/05/20 Country feel but close to everything! - Property Id: 297728
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in quiet upscale community near Annapolis Mall. Perfect for commuting to Baltimore or DC. Fenced yard backs to woods. Multi-level deck for entertaining. Oversized garage, eat-in kitchen, separate living and dining rooms, HUGE family room, fully finished basement (with bedroom and bath), two fireplaces and woodstove.
Small pet considered. Available first part of August. One year lease; $3400/month. Security deposit and credit check/references required. Shorter term lease as well as rent-to-own options considered.
