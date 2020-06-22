All apartments in Parole
1717 Woodlore Rd

1717 Woodlore Road · (410) 758-7263
Location

1717 Woodlore Road, Parole, MD 21401

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $3400 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,400

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/05/20 Country feel but close to everything! - Property Id: 297728

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in quiet upscale community near Annapolis Mall. Perfect for commuting to Baltimore or DC. Fenced yard backs to woods. Multi-level deck for entertaining. Oversized garage, eat-in kitchen, separate living and dining rooms, HUGE family room, fully finished basement (with bedroom and bath), two fireplaces and woodstove.
Small pet considered. Available first part of August. One year lease; $3400/month. Security deposit and credit check/references required. Shorter term lease as well as rent-to-own options considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297728
Property Id 297728

(RLNE5846951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

