Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Make this beautiful house your home! This home features separate living-room and dining-room. Kitchen with breakfast bar. Hardwood floors are on the main floor, carpet upstairs. Two full bathrooms with one in the lower level. The fourth bedroom is the finished basement. Washer/Dryer, central air included. Can be a three bedroom with a finished basement. Accepting all voucher programs.